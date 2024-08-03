Herdsmen attack farmer, cut-off hands in Borno

A yet-to-be-identified farmer has been reported to have lost both hands after Fulani herdsmen cut them off in Borno State.

The attack on the farmer, meanwhile, has prompted the community leadership to warn the victim’s colleagues to avoid their farmlands indefinitely.

On Saturday, it was gathered that the incident occurred in Bassam Galomari Village, Gubio II Ward, under Gubio Local Government Area of the state.

The Guild learnt that the herdsmen chop off the farmer’s hand at about 1:30 pm yesterday inside his farm.

An eyewitness, Zagazola Makama, narrated: “Fulani herdsmen, carrying cows, entered a farm belonging to a local resident, leading to a confrontation.

“The farm owner attempted to remove the herdsmen from his property, but they resisted, and one of the Fulani men attacked the farmer, cutting both his hands”.

He noted that the victim was rushed to Gubio Hospital, but after minutes of treatment, the medical experts referred him to Maiduguri General Hospital for further treatment.

According to him, “Following the incident, the area has been deemed unsafe, with warnings issued for people to avoid Bassam Galomari Village.

“The security agencies have been mandated to respond to the situation with a view to resolving the crises”.

The attack came minutes after the Governor, Babagana Zulum, relaxed curfew imposed on the state to restore peace across the state.