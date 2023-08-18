Herdsman cuts off farmer’s hand in Plateau

The Plateau Police Command has arrested a herder, Abdulrahman Kaila, for allegedly chopping off hand of a farmer that resisted grazing of cows on his farmland in the state.

Kaila was said to have attacked the farmer, Jeremiah Yan, in Lakushi community of Shendam Local Government Area, after the farmer resisted the suspect from leading his herds to graze on Yan’s farmland.

The incident was confirmed by spokesperson for the police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, and was said to have occurred yesterday.

According to the spokesperson, “When police got the news, the commissioner of police instructed the DPO to go after the perpetrator and in a swift reaction of the DPO, the suspect was arrested and he gave us his reason for cutting the hand of the farmer.”

Narrating how he committed the offence at the state police command, the suspect said “I was grazing when the farmer stopped me and asked me to go back as the area where I was grazing is a rice farm. When I got back.

He complained that his farm was destroyed by the cattle. I then pushed the cattle and before you know it, we started quarrelling. While we were quarrelling, I didn’t know how I cut off his hand. I did it out of my wish.”

