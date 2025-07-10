Herders kill one villager, set ablaze 100 houses in Taraba

A deadly invasion by suspected herders has left one villager dead and more than 100 houses razed in a fresh wave of violence against farming communities.

The assailants stormed the area in large numbers, attacking multiple settlements and leaving behind charred ruins and widespread panic among residents.

A local source confirmed that the only fatality recorded was a man who drowned while attempting to escape across a river.

Describing the incident as “barbaric and unjustifiable,” a local youth leader, Ishaya Peter, said the attackers struck without any prior warning.

“We were just sitting and talking when we suddenly heard gunshots. Everyone ran in different directions to save their lives,” he recounted in a phone interview with The Guild.

Peter alleged that the armed men, identified as herders, were accompanied by individuals from neighbouring communities when they attacked their village, Bandawa Gwenzu, in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“We raised alarms and notified security operatives hours before the incident, but nothing was done,” he said.

“We are peace-loving people. The best weapons we have are bows, arrows, and machetes. They came with guns, and we had no chance,” the youth leader added.

Highlighting the fear gripping residents, Peter disclosed that widespread displacement has followed the violence, which occurred last night.

“Women and children have been asked to evacuate, as we are unsure when or where the next strike will occur,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, the Taraba State Police Command has not yet responded to the incident.

This marks the second attack on the Bandawa axis in recent months. In May, a similar raid claimed three lives and left several injured.