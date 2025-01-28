Heavy rainfall destroys five schools in Ogun

No fewer than four public schools were destroyed in Ijebu Ode Local Government when the Ogun State recorded the first heavy rainfall in 2025.

The affected schools were Ikangba Comprehensive School, Moslem Comprehensive High School in Ijebu Ode, and Christ Church Primary School, Porogun 1, 2, and 3.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, confirmed the development yesterday during a visit to the affected schools in the state.

During the visit, Arigbabu commiserated with the teachers and schoolchildren whose academic activities would be affected by the sad development, just as he emphasized that the welfare of students and staff remains a priority for this administration.

He said: “The first rainfall of the year yesterday caused significant damage to houses, properties, and schools across Ijebu. This morning, I, alongside my team, visited Ikagba Comprehensive High School, Ikagba, Moslem Comprehensive High School, Ijebu Ode, and Christ Church Primary School, Porogun 1, 2, and 3 to assess the extent of the damage caused by the rain.

“During our visit, I engaged with the school heads and staff, calming their concerns and assuring them of the State Government’s unwavering commitment to addressing the situation promptly. I emphasized that the welfare of students and staff remains a priority for this administration.

“This government is dedicated to providing an environment conducive to teaching and learning. Work will commence without delay to restore normalcy and ensure that education continues seamlessly”.