Healthcare services inside Abuja hospitals marred amid doctors’ strike

Medical services in government hospitals across Abuja have come to a halt after the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), started a three-day warning strike over unpaid salaries, allowances, and other unresolved issues by the Federal Government.

The over 400 doctors who were deployed to over 14 hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centres across the seat of power were said to have withheld their services over poor standard of the medical facilities, describing the infrastructures inside the hospital as poor.

The strike, as gathered, was said to have been fueled FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike’s decision not to meet the aggrieved medical workers after all efforts by the agitators to have a meeting with him over their needs.

Visits to the hospitals on Wednesday, the services inside the medical facilities were disrupted as many patients, whose appointment date were fixed for the day, waited endlessly to get doctors but were forced to return home with the hope that they do not extend the industrial action.

ARD FCTA President, Dr. George Ebong, announced the strike, emphasizing that it followed the expiration of a three-week ultimatum issued last year.

He criticized the neglect of doctors and healthcare facilities in the nation’s capital, likening the situation to “abandoned projects.”

Ebong, who called on FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to intervene promptly to prevent an indefinite strike, stated that if their needs were not met, they may consider endless industrial action in Abuja.

He revealed that the warning strike decision was reached during a congress held by ARD members after all efforts to get the minister proved abortive.

“The strike is effective across all government hospitals in Abuja, including those in Wuse, Asokoro, Maitama, Kubwa, Zuba, Kwali, Abaji, and Nyanya.

“Despite numerous meetings and discussions with the government, the situation remains unchanged. Six months of salary arrears owed to doctors have not been addressed, even after the government requested additional time to resolve the issues.”

Ebong, who urged the FCT Minister to prioritize the welfare of healthcare workers, stated that the roads being constructed would make no meaning should the medical experts welfare are not considered.

He warned that if no action is taken following the three-day strike, the association would escalate to an indefinite industrial action, which could lead to a total shutdown of medical services in the territory.