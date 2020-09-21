Health workers suspend 7days nationwide strike

Health workers under the aeagis of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), have suspended their seven-day nationwide warning strike and directed members to resume back to their respective work stations.

As stated, all members of the union are to resume work by September 21 (today) in line with thier commitment to save lives and give quality healthcare to patients, till such times when further directives were announced by leadership of the union.

JOHESU National Chairman, Josiah Biobelemoye, said that the decision to suspend the warning industrial action was reached after the union’s expanded National Executive Council meeting.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, Biobelemoye commended union leaders and members at all strata for their commitment, selflessness, cooperation and resilience during the seven days warning strike.

He said it was reassuring that despite the Federal Government alleged refusal to adequately interface with the union and attend to their demands, members stood their ground in the face consistent intimidation and harrasement.

“I bring fraternal greetings to you from the entire members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA). This is to bring to your notice that the 7-day nationwide warning strike embarked upon by the members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) would come to an end midnight of today, Sept. 20.

“By this notice, all health workers under the five Unions that make up Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) shall return to work on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 across all Federal Health Institutions in the country.

“However, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Health has continued to exhibit high level of bias/discrimination by refusing to address the demands of our members as presented by JOHESU within the seven days of the warning strike as was done to other bodies in the health sector. The next line of action would be decided in due course by the expanded National Executive Council of JOHESU,” the statement said.

He further said that JOHESU would continue to use all legitimate means to defend the rights and demands for the welfare of its members in the health sector.

“Nigerians should bear us witness that JOHESU has shown high patriotism by demanding that public health system in Nigeria is sustained and adequately financed for effective, efficient and affordable healthcare service delivery.

“In view of the above and in line with the resolution of the expanded NEC meeting held physically and virtually today, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, I hereby declare that the seven days warning strike is suspended. All our members are directed to resume work by Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 while awaiting further directives,” the statement added.