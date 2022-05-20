Health benefits of spices and herbs

It is a known fact that foods are essential for a healthy living, nutritious meal is that which is cooked with natural ingredients like spices and herbs.

Spices and herbs have been in use for centuries both for culinary and medicinal purposes. Spices not only enhance the flavor, aroma, and color of food and beverages, but they can also protect from acute and chronic diseases.

Essentials spices tend to alter the taste of food, consist of innumerable medicinal benefits. It can be used as medicinal cure for diseases like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and arthritis.

Commonly used spices and herbs are fenugreek, garlic, chili pepper, cinnamon, ginger, black pepper and turmeric. Below are highlights of the health benefits of these spices and herbs.

Fenugreek

It is often taken as supplement, it is known to slow sugar absorption in the stomach and stimulate insulin. This herb contains numerous health benefits. The seeds are highly beneficial for natural hair growth

Ginger

This has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and may play a role in preventing diseases like cancer. It can be used to cure stomach upset and it has a calming effect on the lining of your digestive system

Garlic

This spices has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and may play a role in preventing diseases like cancer. Research shows that eating garlic regularly may help with high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

Turmeric

It is used as an anti-inflammatory agent to treat gas, colic, toothaches, chest pains, and menstrual imbalance. Also known to improve heart health, prevent Alzheimer’s and cancer

Cumin

is naturally rich in iron, it helps to improve digestion and acts as memory booster. It also helps to get rid of various diseases like tooth pain, dyspepsia, and jaundice as well.

Chili peppers.

Fresh, dried, or powdered, chilies will give your food a kick. They also may boost your metabolism and help keep blood vessels healthy. One possible reason is capsaicin, the compound that makes them spicy.

Clove

It can be used to reduce risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. Clove oil is known for its medicinal properties. It also helps to get rid of skin irritation, bacterial infections, acne and pimples.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon’s medicinal properties help to treat sore throat, stomachic, tumors, fungal infections and spasms. It is known to lower Blood Sugar Levels and having Powerful Anti-Diabetic Effect.

