H’Court stops Mc-Oluomo from collecting levies across Lagos motor-parks, garages 

A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos has restrained Chairman of Lagos Parks Management Committee, Musilu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, and other members of the committee from collecting levies from commercial drivers in all motor parks across the state.

Aside from that, the court also directed that all ongoing plans to enforce the N800 Transport Union levy expected to be paid by every transporter and commercial vehicle driver should cease immediately, pending the determination of the motion filed before the court.

Justice Peter Lifu delivered the ruling on Tuesday after granting an Exparte application marked FHC/L/CS/224/2022, filed before the court by a lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, who sued for himself and a new transport union, Transport Union Society of Nigeria (TUSON).

Lifu after listening to Ogungbeje’s submission, discovered from the court file and noticed that all the respondents were served as directed by the court but failed to show cause, held that “all the reliefs sought for by the applicant are hereby granted.”

The Judge after granting the applicant’s reliefs, also adjourned the matter, till June 6, to rule on the applicant’s motion to join other parties to the suit.

Justice Lifu had on May 8, 2022, after listening to Ogungbeje’s submissions, ordered all the respondents in the suit to show cause within seven days from May 8, or from the day they were served with the application, why the orders sought for should not be granted.

At the resumed hearing, Ogungbeje informed the court that all respondents have been served with all the processes as directed by the court.

He added that the respondents despite being served failed to show cause within seven days as directed by the court and urged that the court grants all his reliefs as prayed.

Before the ruling, Ogungbeje had dragged Mc Oluomo and other transport unions before the court alongside, Lawal Yusuf Othman; Lagos State Government; Attorney-General of Lagos State; Inspector-General of Police (IGP), and Director of State Security Service (SSS), for today’s orders.

In the application, Ogungbeje asked the court for an order restraining all the respondents jointly and severally, whether, by themselves, their agents, officials, servants privies, officers, and/or whosoever called from forceful imposition, collection, extortion, further forceful imposition.

“Extortion and collection of any transport Union levies. dues, fees or monies Motor-Parks levies, dues, fees or monies, Bus-Stop levies, dues, fees or monies, Vehicle Garage levies, dues, fees or monies or any Transport Union Monies, dues or levies from any person, commercial vehicle diver and or transporter that is not a member of the respondents in connection with the facts of this case pending the hearing and determination of the Substantive originating motion filed before the Court”.

He also asked the court for an order restraining Lagos State Government and it’s Attorney-General, jointly and severally, whether by themselves, their Ministries, Organs, agents, or officials. servants, privies, officials, officers, and/or howsoever called from further enforcement and or implementation of the N800, 00, Transport Union levy due and money imposed on every transporter and commercial vehicle driver in Lagos State commenced on February 1, 2022, in connection with the facts of this case pending the hearing and determination of the substantive originating motion filed before the court.

Ogungbeje further asked the court for an order restraining all the respondents jointly and severally, whether by themselves, their agents, officials, servants, privies, officers and or howsoever called from arresting, detaining, harassing, embarrassing, humiliating, inviting, seizing, and confiscating any commercial vehicle, disturbing and or interfering with the lawful Transport Business operations of the Applicant and his Transport Union members in connection with the facts of this case pending the hearing and determination of the substantive originating motion filed before the court.

