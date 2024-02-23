There is pandemonium in Ogba axis of Ikeja Local Government, Lagos State following clashes between Yoruba and Hausa youths over alleged murder in the Oluwole community.

As gathered, the pandemonium started when youths, who were of Yoruba extraction, started a violent protest after they discovered that the Hausa youth had killed to their friend during a fight inside Oluwole Estate.

In protest against their friends death, the youths were seen attacking traders and tricycle operators around the community who were of Northern extraction.

It was learnt that two persons have been killed during the ongoing face-off within the community.

Another account narrated that the clash ensued yesterday when a young man simply identified as Abbey settled a quarrel between two Hausa men and was allegedly stabbed by an unidentified man, leaving him in a pool of blood.

According to eyewitness accounts, Abbey was said to be bleeding profusely before he gave up the ghost, sparking a reprisal between Yoruba and Hausa in the area.

The reprisal attack led to the destruction of food items including peppers, onions, and sold by Hausa traders.

As gathered, traders inside Oluwole market have shutdown their businesses to avoid attacks from the irate youths.

Efforts to get the Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, response to the development proved abortive.