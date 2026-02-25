Hausa, Igbo traders clash in Kano market over trading space

Tension broke out at Kofar Ruwa Kano Market on Wednesday following a clash between Hausa and Igbo traders, disrupting buying and selling in the busy commercial hub.

As gathered, the disagreement began when a Hausa trader erected a small canopy over his stall to protect goods from harsh weather.

According to an eyewitness, some Igbo traders objected, claiming the structure encroached on a shared passage and restricted movement within the market.

The objection quickly escalated into a verbal confrontation, with attempts by the Igbo traders to dismantle the canopy reportedly inflaming tempers and leading to a brief scuffle.

An eyewitness said the clash escalated rapidly before intervention arrived. “People started shouting and pushing each other. It could have become worse if security personnel had not stepped in quickly,” the witness told correspondents.

Police were called to the scene, arriving promptly to disperse those involved and restore order. Traders said the swift response prevented the dispute from turning into a broader communal conflict.

A trader who witnessed the incident said, “Markets are sensitive spaces. Once tempers rise, issues can easily escalate. We are grateful it was contained.”

Calm has since returned, with community leaders and market stakeholders urging restraint. They emphasized the importance of dialogue and mutual respect in resolving disputes over trading boundaries to prevent further tension.