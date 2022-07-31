Hausa film streaming platform bags 2022 best innovation award

The first indigenous Hausa streaming platform in Nigeria, Kallo, has been adjudged by marketing experts as the best innovation across Africa for 2022.

Kallo was awarded as the best innovation considering the trends and other features introduced by the owners into the streaming of Hausa-language movies across the African continent.

The platform was picked as the best among others by Marketing World Awards (MWA), barely eight months after the streaming medium was launched to entertain and educate the public about the culture of the Hausas.

During the 11th annual ceremony, held in Accra, Ghana , the streaming platform edged out other firms to win the Best New Streaming Innovation for the year 2022.

Speaking on the development, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kallo Maijidda Moddibo, expressed delight over what she described as a huge victory.

Moddibo, in a statement on yesterday, said the award was won as a result of hard work and innovation to make the platform meet the international standard.

According to her, Kallo had already gone far in using modern technological innovations to make the platform effective and attractive, aimed at satisfying the demands of Hausa movie lovers.

She revealed that within just eight months, Kallo had already garnered over 35,000 subscribers, adding that the number would soon increase as people are increasingly embracing the streaming platform.

“This award was a reward for our hard work and struggle to satisfy our clients. The organization that gave us the award is an internationally reputable organization.

“The award, won after just six months of launching this platform, would not make us complacent, rather, we will be gingered to do more in order to satisfy our subscribers as well as to meet the international standard,”

Moddibo also told the subscribers and Hausa film lovers to expect more Innovation and development, aimed to make the platform meet the international standard.