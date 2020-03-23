Harvey Weistein isolated in prison following positive coronavirus test

By NewsDesk,

Convicted former Hollywood filmaker, Harvey Weinstein, has been isolated in prison after he tested positive for the deadly viral pandemic, coronavirus.

It would be recalled that the disgraced film producer had been sentenced to 23 years in prison following his conviction on charges of rape and sexual assault on several women, with more cases pending against him in various regions of the United States.

Harvey tested positive while being held at the Wende Correctional Facility in New York, and has since been placed in isolation by the prison authorities.

The New York State President of Correctional Officer and Police Benevolent Association, Micheal Powers, speaking to newsmen on Monday in the state, revealed that the 68-year old convict had been isolated and was receiving adequate medical care from professionals.

Powers asserted that several correctional officers had also been quarantined with aim to curb further spread of the deadly virus in the correctional facility, and in accordance with best practice protocols for such infectious disease outbreaks.

He explained that Weinstein’s test results had come back the night before, and that concerns had thus been raised for the staff members at the Wende facility over the lack of proper protective gear to help prevent further incidence of the infection.