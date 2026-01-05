Harvesters church to pay unemployed members N50,000 monthly

Harvesters International Christian Centre has launched a three-month financial support programme, providing ₦50,000 monthly to actively serving members who are currently unemployed after previously holding jobs.

According to Senior Pastor Bolaji Idowu, the assistance targets volunteers in various leadership roles to help them maintain stability while searching for new employment opportunities.

The announcement, made at the church in Lekki, Lagos State, on Sunday, is motivated by the biblical principle that the church should support its members in times of need.

Idowu said, “All those who serve in the church and are in between jobs—those who used to have a job but lost it—will receive ₦50,000 every month for the next three months to help them until they get their next employment.”

“So all of those leaders who serve in the church that I just mentioned will receive ₦50,000 to help them stabilize. One of the things the church should do is be there for one another, hallelujah, to help them stabilize,” he explained.

The pastor urged qualifying members to register with the church administration, explaining, “If you fall into that category, you should see your pastor or the church administration to register. We won’t conduct extensive interviews because, for you to serve, we trust that you are honest.”

The gesture has received widespread commendation from congregation members, who view it as a tangible expression of pastoral care and communal support.