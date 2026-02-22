Hamzat tasks Nigerians on emulating Muhammed, Christ during Ramadan, Lent

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has called on Nigerians to emulate the virtues of Muhammad and Jesus Christ as Muslims observe Ramadan and Christians mark Lent, urging citizens to embrace empathy, peaceful coexistence, and selfless service for national development.

The Deputy Governor stressed that Ramadan should go beyond fasting and personal devotion, describing the holy month as a period for deep reflection, community service, and nation-building.

According to him, genuine worship must translate into compassion, unity, and tangible support for neighbors and the less privileged.

Hamzat made the call on Sunday at the Special Firdaus Prayer for the late Oba Mufutau Hamzat and Ramadan Lecture organized by the United Muslims Council of Nigeria, Mushin Division, held at Yahya Abatan, Ogba, Lagos.

“For us as Muslims, the month of Ramadan is special. The essence is to enhance our creation and to worship Almighty God. It is to link you more to your God, to deal with humanity better, to have empathy, and to live well with people. If you take care of your neighbor and your community, then the nation will be better built,” he said.

Hamzat noted that Prophet Muhammad consistently admonished Muslims to live in peace and unity, emphasizing care for neighbors and commitment to societal welfare. He added that these teachings remain critical to building progressive communities and a prosperous nation.

Drawing parallels between Ramadan and Lent, he urged adherents of both Islam and Christianity to live up to the true values of their faiths.

“We all profess to be Muslims. We all profess to be Christians. Let’s live up to it. Our religion—whether Islam or Christianity—teaches us to be good neighbors, to take care of ourselves, our community, and even our environment,” Hamzat stated.

He further highlighted that both faiths preach peace, love, empathy, godliness, and good deeds irrespective of religious belief, ethnicity, or tribe, stressing that national unity can only be achieved when citizens practice what they profess.

The Deputy Governor reiterated that consistent acts of social welfare and community engagement would not only strengthen interpersonal relationships but also lay a solid foundation for sustainable nation-building.

His remarks come at a time when Muslims across Nigeria observe Ramadan while Christians worldwide are in the Lenten season—periods traditionally marked by fasting, prayer, charity, and spiritual renewal.