Hamzat is a trusted, committed partner- Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, on his Diamond birthday, describing him as “a trusted, committed and dedicated partner.”

Sanwo-Olu noted that the cordial relationship between him and his deputy has led to good governance and the delivery of dividends of democracy to millions of Lagosians in the last five years.

In a statement issued by his media aide on Wednesday, the governor said that Hazmat, who clocks 60 on Thursday, is a brother, friend and partner in the Greater Lagos agenda.

Hazmat, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology, as well as Commissioner for Works during former Governors Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola administrations, will clock 60 tomorrow, Thursday, September 19.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday, praised Dr. Hamzat for his long years of dedicated and meritorious service to Lagos State and Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, further described Dr. Hazmat as a genius, team player and brilliant administrator, saying that the Deputy Governor’s supportive and positive contributions are evident in the many achievements so far recorded by the current administration.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, as well as the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I celebrate my dear friend and brother on his 60th birthday.

“Dr. Obafemi Hazmat, who I have known for over two decades, is a genius, administrator per excellence, seasoned technocrat and politician. He is a reliable, hardworking, dependable, supportive, trustworthy and committed partner in the Greater Lagos agenda of our administration.

“The deputy governor’s Diamond birthday is worth celebrating because of his immeasurable contributions to Lagos State and Nigeria, having served passionately in different private and public offices locally and internationally for over three decades.

“As Dr. Obafemi Hazmat joins the league of sexagenarians, I pray that God will increase his good health to enable him to render more service to humanity, Lagos State and Nigeria.”