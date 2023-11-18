Hamzat advocates religious bodies partnership on Lagos infrastructure devt.

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has advocated the need for Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Of Nigeria and other religious bodies to support Federal and State governments in their drive towards developing infrastructures and providing other essential services to citizens especially the indigents across the country.

He noted that no country could flourish to the expectation of the citizens through actions of its government alone, there must be collaboration of individuals, religious institutions, and nonprofit organizations.

Hamzat, who made the appeal yesterday after commissioning an ultra modern medical facility built by the Akoka Branch of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Of Nigeria, stated that government actions were crucial to development but unilaterally cannot achieve the desired development without religious institutions, and other non governmental organisations support.

While urging Ansar-Ud-Deen Society to do more for humanity, the deputy governor stated that the appeal was not that the government aimed to entrust its responsibilities on them but for even development.

“I suggest that other religious organizations follow suit. The bottom line is that no country can flourish just through the actions of its government. Don’t get me wrong; government action is crucial and vital, but individuals, religious institutions, and nonprofit organizations are also necessary. “Let us contribute to lessening people’s suffering or even providing services; after all, the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria supports nursery and primary education. Therefore, we must all do our share to help. “Let us contribute to lessening people’s suffering or even providing services; after all, the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria supports nursery and primary education. Therefore, we must all do our share to help. Regardless of whether you are an organization, a church, or a mosque, what are you doing and what have you done for the people.

“Therefore, you have a lot to do, and the government will keep doing a lot because that is the only thing we can give our people and the only way we can keep the country going. Once again, you cannot subsidize medical care. There is no Chief MRI; instead, MRIs are MRIs, but certain individuals must pay for them. I’m trying to stress that while it can come from the government or individuals—you can see people making contributions today—it cannot end; we have to look out for ourselves. “So the private sector, individuals and the society as well as the government must come together because that’s the only way to sustain it”, he added. Meanwhile, the deputy governor described decisions of the religious body to erect this facility within Bariga as a win-win situation for both Ansar-Ud-Deen Society and the residents who would receive healthcare from it.

According to him, this will bring peace and health care closer to the people and then it will relieve other general hospitals where that person could have gone to, so it reduces the workload over there and then people get service there.

“Our goal is to establish as many of these as possible in different areas so that people can receive services more quickly and a larger number of people can benefit from them.”

Earlier, the Chairman, ADS, Akoka Branch. Bashir Lawal, stated that the hospital was constructed to assist the state government bring medical care closer to the people. “The project will serve as a kind of relief to the government; some of their own hospitals and medical facilities are quite far from this place so this outfit being here will go a long way to answer to the needs of citizens around this areas. Meanwhile, he assured Hamzat that the facility would be maintained considering the huge funds put into its construction and services expected to render to the residents.

