Hallmark Insurance takes policy awareness campaign to grassroots

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc has embarked on a campaign to deepen insurance.

It said the campaign was kicked off in February, because it is tagged the month of Love, a reason the firm entitled the campaign, ‘If you love it, Insure It’.

It is also aimed at sensitising the populace on the need to insure their valued assets, it said.

CHI’s Executive Director, Operations, Mary Adeyanju, said the campaign was geared towards encouraging Nigerians to express love to one another by insuring their assets.

She called on Nigerians to use the opportunity to offer gifts to their loved ones.

She said: ‘’Insurance as a risk mitigator brings peace of mind and takes anxiety away. We urge Nigerians to always remember to protect themselves by buying insurance.

‘’Besides indemnifying individuals and organisations from covered losses, insurance helps to aid adequate planning and unnecessary financial burden in times of loss.’’