Halland, Glasner emerge EPL best player, manager for September

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland, has been voted the EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month for September.

Haaland scooped the award, his fourth since moving to the English division, having scored five goals and registering one assist in three appearances in the month, shrugging off competitions from Crystal Palace attacker, Daichi Kamada, Luiz Diaz and Ryan Gravenberch both of Liverpool, Brighton’s Yankubah Minteh and Martin Zubamendi of Arsenal.

The Norwegian, who is the current top scorer in the league with nine goals, produced a phenomenal performance in the duration helping the Mancunians remain within touching distance of league leaders, Arsenal, as the Citizens aim to reclaim the title.

Following the announcement on Friday, the 25-year-old said, ”September was an important month for us as a team. We played some really good football, stayed unbeaten and got important wins for our fans.

”I’m happy for the award and also for being able to help the team with goals and performances.’

Crystal Palace gaffer, Oliver Glasner, was also announced as the Manager of the Month.

Glasner’s Palace remained the only unbeaten side in the league in the month with wins over fellow London club, West Ham, alongside a massive victory over champions, Liverpool after playing out a goalless draw against newly promoted Sunderland.

Arsenal midfielder, Martin Zubimendi, also won the month’s Goal of the month award courtesy of his excellent volley over Nottingham Forest.

The Spaniard’s moment came in the 32nd minute when a Noni Madueke’s corner was headed out by Chris Wood towards the waiting Zubimendi who blasted a first time volley into the net to the rapturous celebration by the Gunner fans.

Manchester City Goalkeeper, Gianlugi Donnarumma, also won the Save of the Month award for his crucial save against city rivals, Manchester United.

Donarumma produced a stunning one-handed save to deny Bryan Mbeuma’s volley to keep a clean sheet in his side’s 3-0 win.