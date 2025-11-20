Hakimi, Chebbak wins 2025 Africa’s best male, female footballer

Moroccan defender, Achraf Hakimi, has won the 2025 CAF African Footballer of the Year Award.

Hakimi was announced as the winner of the accolade during the award night organized by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, to become the first Moroccan to win the prize since legendary midfielder, Mustapha Hadji claimed the award.

The Paris Saint-Germain right-back shrugged off competition from erstwhile awardees, Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Mohammed Salah of Egypt to also become first defender to win the prize since Zaire’s Bwanga Tshimen won it in 1973, 52 years ago.

CAF, while giving the accolade to Hakimi during the award ceremony held in Rabat, Morocco, yesterday, commended the player’s integral contribution towards PSG’s trophy success last season, after the Gallic club won the Coupe de France, Ligue 1, the UEFA Champions League and Super Cup, and also helping Morocco, secure qualification for next year’s African Cup of Nations trophy and FIFA World Cup.

“This trophy is not just for me, but for all strong men and women who dream of becoming footballers in Africa,” the 27-year-old said.

“It’s really an honour for me to be here today and I’m proud to win such a prestigious trophy. It is truly a proud moment for me to win this prestigious award and for those who have always believed in me since I was a child, that one day I would become a professional football player. I want to thank them all,” Hakimi added.

The north African nation scooped several other awards, including the Women’s Footballer of the Year which was cliched by Ghizlane Chebbak, alongside Yassine Bonou who also won the prize for the best Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

Chebbak beat out fellow fellow countrywoman, Sanaa Mssoudy and Nigeria’s Rasheedat Ajibade.

The Al Hilal midfielder became the leading scorer in the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, WAFCON, held this year with five goals alongside earning a spot in the Team of the Tournament.

Her consistent performances also secured her inclusion in the FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11, becoming the first Arab figure to achieve the feat.

As she collected her illustrious trophy, the player said that the success reflects hard work and a lot of sacrifice.

“I thank my teammates who support me as well as King Mohammed VI for his support and commitment to developing sport in Morocco.

“I also appreciate my family for their constant support and I dedicate the award to them, as well as to Federation President Fouzi Lekjaa.

“I also want to thank the organizers of this ceremony. I believe that Morocco will become the best in the world.”