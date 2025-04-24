Hajj commission secures executive luxury for intending pilgrims ahead airlifting

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has secured 2,800 VIP bed spaces in Tent A, through Ramaf Mina, for Nigerian pilgrims embarking on the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

This executive luxury accommodation is located in a newly constructed five-storey building with 23 rooms on the first floor and 30 rooms each on the second, third, and fourth floors, strategically positioned just meters from the Jamrat to offer unparalleled convenience and comfort.

As stated by the commission, the development is expected to enhance the overall experience of Nigerian pilgrims by providing comfortable accommodations and streamlined access to key facilities during the pilgrimage.

To facilitate the booking process for these luxurious accommodations, the Chairman of the NAHCON, Abdullahi Usman, has directed Tour Operators to upgrade payments for pilgrims registered for Tent A, ensuring seamless access to the premium facilities.

According to a statement issued by the assistant Information and Publication Director, Fatima Usara yesterday, this directive follows a Zoom meeting with the Rawaf Mina Service Providers, with whom the Commission has signed an agreement for the provision of VIP services for the year’s Hajj.

The Rawaf Mina Chairman, meanwhile, urged Tour Operators to conclude their Hajj registration procedures early because Ramaf Mina Company plans to produce the NUSUK access cards for its pilgrims once all processes are completed.

Consequently, Tour Operators whose intending pilgrims have enlisted for Tent A but were initially registered under Tent D for administrative purposes are now required to pay the balance in order to confirm their allocation and ensure the re-routing of their transportation vehicles to the appropriate camp in Muna.