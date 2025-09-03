Hair manufacturer shuts down UK stores over Gaza attacks

A United Kingdom (UK) cosmetics company, Lush, has shut down operations across its outlets to protest over the attacks on Gaza region in Israel.

Lush stated that the decision to shutdown operations was to express its displeasure over the loss of lives, properties and humanitarian crisis that had continued to rock Gaza from the attack perpetrated by Israel.

As gathered, the firm’s stores were closed with large inscriptions such as ”Stop starving Gaza” and ”Closed in solidarity” disclosing that it hopes the UK government notices the act and takes action to bring normalcy to an end.

In a statement released through its website, the firm stated that the one-day demonstration is its message to the UK and Israel governments on Gaza attacks and solidarity to the affected residents.

While apologizing to the inconvenience the act might cause to its customers, Lush disclosed that the action was taken following the anxiety of the current situation in the region.

According to the firm, ”We know that many of our customers share the same anxiety about the current situation in Gaza. We expect further closures in other companies.”