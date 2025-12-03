Haaland sets quickest goal record in Man City’s win over Fulham

Norwegian striker, Erling Haaland, has become the quickest player to record 100 goals in the Premier League following his strike for Manchester City over Fulham yesterday.

Haaland, scored the first of the nine goals during Manchester City’s 5-4 victory over Fulham, to become a centurion goal scorer in the, beating league legend and previous record holder, Alan Shearer, to achieve the feat.

The post player needed 111 games to record the number of goals, 13 fewer than Shearer, to further etch his name into the league’s folklore following his move to the English division from Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund.

The goal also put an end to the striker’s goal drought which ran to three games, which also became his 15th goal in the league in 14 appearances.

“It’s huge and I’m really proud,” the striker said after being presented with the man of the match trophy.

“It’s a massive thing, the 100 club is a nice thing to be in and I’m happy. I knew about it, it’s what I tried to do. I try to help the team scoring goals, that’s my job,” He added.

The 25-year-old needed 17 minutes to confirm the achievement, reacting to Jeremy Doku’s cross after which he powered a strike into the net to give the Mancunians the lead in the pulsating game at Craven Cottage yesterday.

He then turned provider for the second for summer signing, Tijani Reijnders, who scored the second with further two by Phil Foden to make it 4-1 for the visitors after midfielder, Emile Smith Rowe, had scored for Fulham.

City were beneficiaries of an own-goal by Sander Barge, but the game took a new twist following a brace by Nigerian forward, Samuel Chukwueze, to make it 5-4, causing a frenetic end to be game, albeit, the Mancunians enduring the pressure to muster the win.