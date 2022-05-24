H-Court stops Mc-Oluomo from collecting levies across Lagos motor-parks, garages 

A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos has restrained Chairman of Lagos Parks Management Committee, Musilu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, and other members of the committee from collecting levies from commercial drivers in all motor parks across the state.

Aside from that, the court also directed that all ongoing plans to enforce the N800 Transport Union levy expected to be paid by every transporter and commercial vehicle driver should cease immediately, pending the determination of motion filed before the court.

