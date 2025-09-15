GWR approves Hilda Baci’s jollof rice record

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has etched her name into the Guinness World Records for cooking the world’s largest pot of jollof rice.

Hilda’s latest feat comes two years after she broke the record for the longest cooking marathon, clocking an impressive 93 hours and 11 minutes.

The celebrity chef achieved this milestone by cooking a pot of jollof rice weighing 8,780 kilograms (19,356 pounds, 9 ounces), nearly double the required benchmark of 4,700 kilograms.

Guinness World Records confirmed Hilda’s achievement three days after the attempt, which was carried out in partnership with food brand Gino at Victoria Island, Lagos. A custom-built giant pot and crane were used to prepare and weigh the massive dish.

“New record: Largest pot of Nigerian-style jollof rice, 8,780 kg (19,356 lb 9 oz), achieved by Hilda Baci and Gino in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria,” it wrote on its social media handle on Monday.

The recognition has been widely celebrated across the country, with many praising Baci for elevating Nigeria’s rich culinary traditions and showcasing the iconic jollof rice dish on a global platform.