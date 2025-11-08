A Malo Gusto headed goal, his first for Chelsea, has inspired the Blues to a morale boosting win in the Premier League over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Gusto’s close range header, alongside strikes from Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto ensured a 3-0 win and a rare clean sheet over Wolves to climb onto second spot on the league table in their chase for a silverware in the campaign.

The west London club, following a less spirited and stalemate first half l, produced a fantastic turn around after the break, the French defender connecting well with a cross from Alejandro Garnacho to open the scoreline after six minutes of the restart.

The club’s leading scorer in this season Premier League, Joao Pedro, made it two after meeting a grounder cross from substitute, Estavao Williams, to bundle home, giving Chelsea more cushion after which Neto scored the third in 73rd minute, also from a pass from Garnacho, to make sure Wolves leave Stamford Bridge with their between their legs and further rooted rock bottom on the table.

Wolves had their chances to reduce the deficit, the best of them to Marshall Munestsi, but the 20-year-old Zimbabwean, after racing through Infront of Chelsea goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, shot wide of the post.

Chelsea dominance created triple chances for striker, Marc Giui, but the Spaniard missed from promising positions.

The win closed Chelsea’s gap to table toppers, Arsenal, who played out a 2-2 draw earlier on Saturday, to six points, one over Man City, two ahead of Liverpool, who both play each other on Sunday.

Chelsea face Burnley at the Turf Moore in a 1:30pm Kick-Off next Saturday while managerless Wolves welcome Crystal Palace to the Molineux at 3pm same day