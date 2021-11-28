Gunmen trap inside prison after attacking facility in Plateau

Activities at the medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos, Plateau State, were reported to have been halted after the Nigerian military and gunmen were reported to have engaged in a fierce battle after the gunmen attacked the facility.

As gathered, the gunmen were already inside the Custodial Centre but could not leave after the military officers stormed the premises and engaged them in a duel, to ensure that they do not escape from the premises.

Although the gunmen were said to have stormed the facility in large numbers with sophisticated weapons at about 17:20 pm, they have surrendered to the superior firepower of the law enforcement agency that was deployed to the scene.

After the gunmen’s arrival, an eyewitness reported that the gunmen immediately made for the main gate where they engaged the armed squad personnel in a gun battle before breaking into the yard.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Prison services, Francis Enobore, who confirmed the attacks, said; “Although they gained entrance to the yard, they are however trapped within as men from sister security services were immediately mobilised to assist the armed guards to cordon the perimeter wall and the entire area.

“Reinforcement from the response squad of the Service has also been mobilised to the center. The situation is presently under control as the attackers firing power is being subdued by superior fire from a combined team of security agencies”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

