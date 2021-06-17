Report on Interest
Bandits storm Kebbi school, abducts female students 

By Barakat Odegbola

Activities around Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbis State have been halted after bandits stormed the institution premises and abduct female students.

A source who pleaded for anonymity remarked that the bandits broke into the school premises on Thursday afternoon in police mufti. They pointed a gun at the school guards and asked them for the girls’ hostels.”

The source said, “Before you know what was happening the bandits invaded the school and started abducting female students.”

According to the source, the bandits took several students out of the school, adding that the number of students that were abducted is not known to the school authorities.

Details of the incident are still sketchy but there are reports that one of the school security operatives was shot dead during the operation.

 

 

DETAILS LATER…….

