Gunmen storm Kaduna school, abduct female students

Activities around Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in the Mando Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been halted after gunmen stormed the institution premises and abduct female students.

As gathered, 180 citizens including 42 female students, eight staff, and 130 male students were whisked away during the early hours of Friday by the gunmen.

It was learnt that the college, located opposite premier military university, The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna was attacked around 11:30 pm yesterday.

Confirming the incident, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that though the Nigerian army troops within the vicinity rescued 180 people, 30 students were still missing.

Briefing journalists at the college gate on Friday, Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, said troops of the Nigerian Army from 1 Division prevented the bandits from taking the many students and rescued 180 of them.

He added that though about 30 students could not be accounted for, joint security agents, including police and military were working round the clock to rescue them.

“The armed bandits in large number had attacked the institution at around 11:30 pm on Thursday and kidnapped several students and staff. The armed bandits broke into the institution by breaching a perimeter fence. They then encroached about 600 meters to attack the first facility.

“The Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs on receiving a distress call alerted the 1 Division Nigerian Army and the Air Training Command of the Nigerian Air Force. Troops of the Nigerian Army immediately moved to the school and engaged the armed bandits accordingly.

“The troops successfully rescued 180 citizens; 42 female students, eight staff, and 130 male students. However, about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for. Some of the rescued students were injured and presently receiving medical attention at a military facility.