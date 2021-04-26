Gunmen storm Benue varsity campus, abduct students

Activities around the Federal University of Agriculture located in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital have been halted after unknown gunmen stormed the institution premises and abduct scores of students.

It was learnt that the incident occurred yesterday night when the gunmen stormed the campus, shooting sporadically to scare the university security away before taking some students to an unknown destination.

The university’s Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations Unit (IPPR), Rosemary Waku and the state’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Anene Catherine confirmed the incident and promised to issue a statement shortly.

DETAILS LATER…….