Gunmen slain six villagers during attacks in Kaduna

At least six villagers were reported to have been killed and several others injured during bandits fresh attacks on communities in Igabi and Kauru Local Governments, Kaduna State.

The attacks on both councils increased the death toll from bandits fresh attacks across the state within 48 hours to 25 with several other villagers currently on admission in different hospitals after sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

Confirming the death toll on Tuesday, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, explained that the armed bandits barricaded the Birnin Yero-Tami road in Igabi council where one Hussaini Dari was killed and another resident, Dahiru Saidu, sustained injuries during the attacks.

Aruwan, in a statement made available to journalists, noted that the bandits also attacked Gwada village in the same local government and killed two persons, Yahuza Sale and Garba Sule.

In another incident, the commissioner further revealed that two residents, Mohammed Suleiman and Yahuza Sale, were killed by bandits during an attack on Ungwan Kure.

According to him, the bandits also stormed Amawan Dadi and Rugan Jauru settlements in Kauru local government where they killed one resident during the attack that lasted several minutes.