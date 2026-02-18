Gunmen shoot Ondo ward chairman’s sibling during APC congress

A yet to be identified gang of gunmen has shot a sibling of a ward chairman in Ondo State during a Congress held by the All Progressives Congress, APC

The victim, with the name, Raphael, sibling to the politician, Ade Adetimehin, was shot during a brawl which ensued at the party’s Congress, as well as several others also severely injured which led to the event disrupted.

Reports from Idanre, where the mishap happened yesterday, indicate that the crisis started when suspected thugs attacked party supporters at some ward venues. The unrest resulted in the destruction of property, including the burning of a vehicle, while the congress could not hold in certain locations due to safety concerns.

Confirming the incident, Ade said that his brother was attacked by suspected thugs who mistook him for the party chairman.

“My brother was shot and macheted because they thought I was the one. After attacking him, they left him when they believed he was dead,” the ward leader said

“I don’t understand why politics should degenerate to this level,” he added.

The violence reportedly led to the suspension of congress activities in some wards, as party members fled for safety. Sources in Idanre said hoodlums stormed the venues, attacking supporters and disrupting the process, while the exact cause of the clash remained unclear as of the time of filing the report.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Abayomi Jimoh, said that he would provide details after receiving a full briefing on the incident.

As of Wednesday evening, no official statement had been issued on arrests or casualties.

Party officials and observers have urged supporters to remain calm and avoid further violence, stressing the need for adherence to party guidelines and the rule of law during internal political activities.

Security agencies are expected to investigate the incident and restore order, as authorities reaffirm their commitment to ensuring safety, accountability, and the peaceful conduct of political processes in the state.