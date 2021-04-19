Gunmen set police station, vehicles ablaze in Anambra

Activities around Danukofia Local Government in Anambra State were brought to a halt when gunmen stormed the community and set ablaze the Nigerian Police station, destroying vehicles and other facilities of the law enforcement agency.

As gathered, the attackers, who were said to be 20 armed men, razed offices and operational vehicles of the law enforcement agency parked within the police stations.

During the attacks on Zone 13 Police Command Headquarters in Ukpo, eyewitnesses, on Monday, narrated that the yet-to-be-identified gunmen were said to have shot sporadically in the air before attacking the police facility during the onslaught.

VIDEO: Gunmen set police station, vehicles blaze in Anambra pic.twitter.com/IJ1JHrwl4r — The Guild Nigeria (@TheGuildng) April 19, 2021

Our correspondent learnt that a stiff resistance from officers on duty prevented the attackers from gaining access into the division armory department to cart away ammunition.

Details shortly…