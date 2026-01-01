Gunmen set police station ablaze after attacking Ondo community

Suspected terrorists attacked Ipele community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on New Year’s Eve, setting the Divisional Police Station ablaze.

It was gathered that the attackers, estimated to be about 20 in number, stormed the community around 9 p.m., firing sporadically and forcing residents to flee their homes in fear.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, Police Public Relations Officer Jimoh Abayomi said that although the gunmen destroyed the facility, no casualties were recorded.

Abayomi also addressed rumours circulating on social media that a church had been targeted, clarifying that the attackers only set the police station on fire, leading to the destruction of the building and several exhibits.

According to the statement, “The Command clarifies that, contrary to reports circulating on social media, no church was attacked during the incident.

“Upon receipt of the report, a joint patrol comprising the Police, Military, Civil Defence, and other non-state actors promptly mobilised to the scene; however, the attackers had already carried out the act before their arrival.

“Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a tragic and reprehensible act against the peace and security of Ondo State. He urged members of the public to remain calm, assuring them that the situation is firmly under control.

“Consequently, the CP has ordered the immediate deployment of additional operational assets, including Tactical Teams, Explosive Ordnance Disposal–Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) units, and Police Mobile Force personnel to the area. A coordinated manhunt for the attackers is currently underway.”