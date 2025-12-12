Gunmen rustle 171 cows after displacing Plateau herders

Herders in Nding community of Fan District, Barkin Ladi, and the Kukukah community of Jos East are counting their losses after gunmen rustled several cows from grazing fields in both communities in Plateau State.

It was gathered that the armed men opened fire on the herders who were tending their cattle before escaping with the animals, forcing the herders to flee for safety.

According to the State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ibrahim Babayo, a breakdown of the rustled livestock indicates that 137 cows were taken from the Nding community, while 34 were taken from Kukukah.

Babayo explained that the stolen cattle belonged to three herders: Wada Sale, Abdullahi Yusuf, and Talba Abubakar.

“The attackers came shooting and caused the herders to flee. They escaped with the cows before any response could reach the area,” Babayo said.

“I immediately contacted the heads of security agencies, including the DSS, Operation Enduring Peace, and the Police. I also informed the Sector 4 Commander in Barkin Ladi,” he added.

He urged the affected herders to remain calm and allow security personnel to investigate the matter and track down the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, there has been a conflicting report as the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) rejected MACBAN’s claims, arguing that no rustling took place in the reported areas.

Its National President, Barrister Solomon Dalyop, insisted that independent checks contradicted MACBAN’s account.

“From our findings, there is no evidence that cattle were rustled. We consider the claim a deliberate falsehood intended to create fear,” Dalyop said, adding that security agencies should verify the facts impartially.

Meanwhile, the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 3rd Division, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, disclosed that the report had been forwarded to the sector commander and the intelligence unit for scrutiny.

He assured that the military would review the complaint and determine the next line of action.

The dispute over what transpired has now placed security agencies under pressure to establish a clear narrative, as residents await answers in a region already contending with tension and mistrust.