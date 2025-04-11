Gunmen return to Plateau, kill 22yrs old man resisting attack

A fresh wave of violence has hit the Irigwe community in Plateau State, following the return of gunmen, resulting in the death of 22-year-old Wuh James, who was killed while resisting an attack.

This tragic event follows earlier attacks in the same region, where armed herdsmen were said to have carried out organized morning and night assaults, killing two locals.

The incident, as gathered, occurred in Rewienku village, Nzhwerenvi area of Nkie-hwie district, within Bassa Local Government Area.

Confirming the latest killing on Friday, the National Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Youth Movement, Joseph Yonkpa, expressed concern over the continued violence in a statement issued on Friday.

“Alongside this brutal killing, our community has also witnessed widespread destruction of irrigation farms overnight, an act perpetrated by Fulani militias,” the statement read.

“It is yet another dark moment for Irigwe land, and we are deeply alarmed by the persistent assaults on our people.”

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Plateau State government nor police authorities have issued a statement on the latest attack by armed herdsmen rampaging these Plateau communities.

Meanwhile, when a call was put through to the Plateau state public relations officer, Alfred Alabo, to get a statement on the attack, he didn’t pick up calls nor respond to messages.