Gunmen release four Catholic sisters 2days after abduction in Imo

The four Catholic sisters, who were kidnapped along Okigwe-Umulolo road in Imo State, have been set free by their abductors, barely two days after their abduction.

As gathered, the four reverend sisters, Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu, and Benita Agu, were released by the gunmen after the Imo Police Command commanded a manhunt for the perpetrators.

The release of the four victims, who were kidnapped on their way for a morning mass, was made known in a statement released by The Sisters Of Jesus The Saviour (Generalate) on Tuesday and signed by its Secretary-General, Zita Ihedoro.

The statement by Ihedoro read partly, “With hearts full of joy, the sisters of Jesus the Saviour wish to announce the unconditional and safe release of four of our sisters who were abducted around Okigwe-Umulolo area on August 21, 2022.

“Today is a memorable day for us, therefore, we wish to share this joy with all men and women of goodwill who in one way or the other have contributed to the quick and safe release of our dear sisters.

“We sincerely appreciate and thank you for your prayers and moral support during this difficult moment. May Jesus the Saviour whom we have come to serve, to bless, protect and provide for you, especially in times of difficulty.”

