Gunmen move away millions of naira during Nasarawa finance ministry attacks

Scores of gunmen were reported to have attacked the ministry of finance, budget, and planning in Nasarawa State, and moved away millions of naira founds with staff in the premises.

The gunmen were said to have trailed two staff from the bank to the Ministry in Lafia and seized the money at gunmen point after shooting sporadically in the air to scare other staff and security from any possible attacks.

Confirming the attack on Thursday, Commissioner of Finance, budget and planning, Haruna Ogbole, said that huge funds were carted away by the gunmen during the attack that lasted for few minutes.

The commissioner said that money carted away by the gunmen worth millions of naira, although he did not disclose the exact amount moved away by the armed men.

Ogbole added that the incident was being investigated, just as sources disclosed that the cashier that issued the money was already undergoing treatment after sustaining bullet wounds.

