Gunmen kills three wedding guests in Nasarawa

A joyful wedding celebration turned tragic after armed men invaded the event at Akunza, a Migili-speaking residential area of Ashige in Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, killing three guests and injuring several others.

Among those injured during the attack were women and children, who are currently receiving medical treatment.

A youth leader from the area, who confirmed the incident, said the sudden assault triggered panic among guests and residents, forcing many to flee as the celebration abruptly descended into chaos.

Confirming the development, the Nasarawa State Police Command said two victims were found dead at the scene, while another later died in hospital after being rushed for treatment, bringing the total number of fatalities to three.

“During the response operation, two corpses were recovered, while nine injured persons were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals, where they are currently receiving medical attention. However, one of the injured later died in the early hours of today,” the Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, said.

Nansel added that the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Mohammed, deployed mobile police officers and tactical teams to restore order and directed senior officers to investigate the attack and identify those responsible.

“CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed has assured residents of Akunza, Ashige, and surrounding communities that the Command remains resolute and will not relent until all those responsible for this heinous crime are brought to justice. He urged members of the public to remain calm and continue to support the Police with timely and useful information,” he said.