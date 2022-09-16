Gunmen kill Yabatech student in Lagos

A male Higher National Diploma (HND) student of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), has been reported shot dead while another female colleague sustained gunshot wounds when gunmen attacked the institution’s campus in Akoka axis of Lagos State.

The deceased student was identified as Akinresola Bello, and was said to have been shot in the head by the gunmen during the attack on the school.

As gathered, Bello’s female colleague that was shot at the scene at about 9 pm on the campus yesterday was said to be in an intensive care at one of the general hospitals in the state.

The deceased student, who was from Art Department, and the lady were said to have gone to the campus for night reading, in preparation for their examination fixed for the next day.

In a video obtained by The Guild, the victim, who was seen in a pool of his own blood, was with a dreadlocks hairstyle, wore sky blue Jean and a black T-shirt.

One of the students that witnessed the tragedy narrated that the atmosphere within the school was calm until the gunmen arrived and shot the young man.

He noted that the student collapse immediately and became motionless while the lady was struggling to leave the scene of the shooting

The Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the murder of the student in the school.

“I just spoke with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO). It is confirmed. A man was killed. We will notify you once we get further information,” he added.

The Guild gathered that the attack came came barely two weeks after another student was also shot on campus and all efforts to locate the perpetrators have continued to prove abortive.

Sources said that the attacks and killing were caused by supremacy rivalry between different cult groups that have been dominating the state.

