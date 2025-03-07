Gunmen kill woman, kidnap Nasarawa pharmacy owner, two others

Residents of Nasarawa State have been enveloped in fear after gunmen stormed a pharmacy in Agyaragu, Area of Obi Local Government, killing a young woman and kidnapping a drug firm owner and his two sales attendants.

The gunmen reportedly launched their assault on Emmy Gold Pharmacy Nigeria, firing indiscriminately before abducting the owner of the pharmacy and his two sales boys.

After leaving the scene, a young woman, who was passing by the community, was found dead following a gunshot wound sustained during the attack.

“The attackers were heavily armed, and their gunfire sent panic across the area. They dragged the pharmacy owner and two of his workers into the bush,” An eyewitness recounted.

According to the eyewitness who requested anonymity, attempts by some local youths to resist the assailants were met with intense gunfire, forcing them to retreat.

Meanwhile, Jonah Yakubu, a concerned resident, decried the worsening security situation, urging the state government to increase security presence in Agyaragu and its surroundings.

He also appealed to law enforcement agencies to implement effective strategies to curb kidnappings and ensure the safe rescue of victims.

The attack occurred around 8:44 p.m. on Thursday in the heart of Agyaragu town and lasted nearly an hour without any security intervention.

The incident has heightened fear within the community, where cases of abductions have been on the rise.

Residents are alarmed by the growing frequency of kidnappings, often accompanied by demands for hefty ransoms.

Efforts to reach the Nasarawa State Police Command for confirmation of the incident were unsuccessful.