Gunmen kill visually-impaired woman, 10 other villagers in Kaduna

No fewer than 11 villagers have been confirmed dead and dozens of others sustained varying degrees of injuries when suspected bandits attacked Kurmin Masara community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Among the victims was an elderly and visually impaired woman who was said to have been burnt to death inside her room in the community.

As gathered, aside from the casualties recorded during the attacks, the gunmen were also reported to have set houses ablaze and destroyed farm produce and other items worth millions of Naira.

Residents claimed that over 30 houses and properties were razed and that the casualties figure would have exceeded 11 but dozens of residents fled from the community to avoid being killed by the gunmen

It was learnt that the incident that left several residents counting their losses occurred in the early hours on Sunday when dozens of the villagers were already asleep and that the attack lasted for several minutes.

Through a statement by the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, troops of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces who responded to distress calls from the area also fell into an ambush as they were mobilised to the scene of the attack.

Aruwan, however, said that the troops cleared the ambush and reached the general area, along with troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

The commissioner further disclosed that 11 residents of the community were confirmed dead while some others were inflicted with gunshot injuries.

He said that security operatives have commenced search-and-rescue operations and pursuit of the attackers on different fronts to ensure their arrest and prompt prosecution in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has expressed sadness over the incident, and prayed for the repose of the souls of all those killed, as well as conveyed his condolences to their families, while wishing the injured speedy recovery.

The latest incident comes barely four days after the Kaduna State Government held a peace-building meeting between leaders of the Fulani, Hausa, and Atyap communities in Kauru and Zango Kataf local government areas, where all the stakeholders agreed to sheathe their swords and embrace peace.

