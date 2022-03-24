Gunmen kill vigilante head, 12 villagers during attack in Kebbi

Atleast 13 villagers including a leader of a vigilante group were said to have been killed by gunmen during an attack in Kebu, Dango-Wassagu Local Government, Kebbi State.

As gathered, the attackers that were believed to be loyal members of Shadari’s gang operating around the Gando forest camp, unleashed the attack on Tadurga, Tungar Danyaki, Kebu, Tungar Samari, and Tungar-Mele communities around 4:30 p.m.

During the attack, the gunmen killed Shehu Gado, a vigilante chairman, and 12 residents in Tungar-Danyaki, Kebu ward, Danko/Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State.

The attackers, who were suspected to be terrorists, were reported to have attacked the community less than one week after an attack was recorded within the council, leaving scores dead.

A community leader in the community, while narrating the ordeal of the villagers, told newsmen that they were stranded in the forest for three days as the terrorists laid siege on the communities.

He said he led other members of their communities to visit victims of various bandits attack at different Internally Displaced Persons IDP camp when the lastest attack took place.

It was learnt that the gang members often launched attacks from villages close to Bukuyum Local Government Area (LGA) in Zamfara state.

Chairman of Danko/Wasagu local government council, Husaini Benan, has confirmed the incident to newsmen and appealed to the Federal and State government for assistance against the attackers.

Effort to speak with Kebbi state police command was unsuccessful as the command Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Nafiu Abubakar failed to reply to calls to his mobile line.

