Gunmen kill US singer, daughter in Texas

A 30-year-old United States singer, Ronnie Smith popularly called G$ Lil Ronnie, and his 5-year-old daughter, R’Mani, have been killed by two gunmen at a car wash in Texas.

Smith and R’Mani were said to have been fatally shot continuously by the two gunmen inside their vehicle at a car wash near Fort Worth.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Forest Hills police disclosed, that they were killed at Sloppy’s Car Wash around 11:00 am.

The law enforcement agency in a statement released to newsmen, revealed that both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and one of the suspects has already been identified.

“Preliminary information indicates that two people approached Smith’s vehicle, which was stationary in a car wash bay, and “opened fire on the victims before fleeing the scene. The suspects fled in a white Kia,” the police said in a statement.

“A suspect has been identified in the case, and an active warrant for capital murder was issued. we are not ready to release the suspect’s name as the investigation continues,” it added.

According to the police, Smith and R’Mani’s killing marks the fourth and fifth murders this year in Forest Hill, a suburb of Fort Worth.