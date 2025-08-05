Gunmen kill Union bank staff in Zamfara

A staff member of Union Bank was reported killed by yet-to-be-identified gunmen after he was attacked while traveling along a major highway.

The victim, Muhammad Suleman, died from gunshot wounds sustained during the assault, which occurred on a lonely stretch of road.

He succumbed to his injuries before receiving medical attention, as he had been shot multiple times by the attackers.

Suleman was initially rushed to the General Hospital in Tsafe and later referred to the Specialist Hospital in Gusau, but he died on the way.

He was said to have been accompanied by his colleague, Zakari Leo, when the gunmen ambushed their vehicle.

Although Leo was reportedly abducted during the attack, which occurred near Kucheri village, along the Gusau–Funtua highway in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, he was later rescued by police during a coordinated search operation in the surrounding forest.

Suleman and Leo, both staff of Union Bank’s Yakubu Gowon Way branch in Kaduna, were traveling in a GAC SUV when the attack occurred.

Following Suleman’s death, his remains were handed over to Union Bank officials in Gusau for burial arrangements.

Leo is currently receiving medical treatment at a healthcare facility in Tsafe, where he has been joined by members of his family.