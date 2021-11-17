Gunmen kill two villagers, injure dozens others in Taraba

Atleast two persons have been reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be Tiv militias in Rafinkada community, Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

As gathered, the gunmen stormed the community and injured several other residents as well as burning houses worth millions of naira during the attack that lasted for several minutes.

The chairman of the council, AdiGrace Daniel, confirmed the attack to newsmen yesterday and said that the military has taken over the area and search for the hoodlums is in top gear already.

“These are Tiv Militias that are attacking and it is not the first of its kind, all we need is peace. We have had sleepless nights all through, had peace meetings, thinking these attacks are over, but this is the situation we have found ourselves at the moment.

“I wish to appreciate the Army for their quick intervention without which I do not know what the casualty figure would have been by now and the level of destruction as well,” he added.

This attack was the second since the Tiv-Jukun crisis subsided and a truce was reached last year and the attack in Rafinkada community is about 30 kilometers from Wukari, the headquarters of Wukari local government area of Taraba.

