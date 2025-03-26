27.8 C
Gunmen kill two villagers during attack in Katsina

By Awoniyi Ademide

Gunmen have killed atleast two villagers during an attack on Tudu Village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The armed assailants fatally shot two community members, identified as Nasiru Chinnaka and Kamilu Mamman, who were currently battling for their lives.

In response, security forces under Operation FANSAN YANMA were swiftly mobilized to confront the attackers and restore order.

However, on arrival at the scene, the gunmen had already fled, throwing the community members into mourning of their beloved ones that were slain by the gunmen in the council.

The assault occurred around 11 a.m., causing panic among villagers, who were afraid that the gunmen could further return to attack their community,

Following the incident, the remains of the deceased were transported to the General Hospital in Kankara for necessary procedures.

Nasiru and Kamilu’s death further highlight the ongoing security challenges in Katsina and other Northern States in the country where rural communities frequently fall victim to violent attacks.

Meanwhile, security forces have since intensified surveillance in the area to prevent further assaults and track down those responsible for the killings.

This latest attack underscores the persistent threat of banditry in Katsina State, where residents continue to face violence despite government and military efforts to curb insecurity.

