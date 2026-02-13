Gunmen kill two varsity students in US

A gang of gunmen has killed two students and injured one other after their attack at a university in the United States.

The armed men were said to have invaded the institution and opened fire at a student residential complex where the victims were, leading to their mishap.

The attack at the South Carolina State University during early hours of Friday has led to it being locked down, but the dead casualties are yet to be identified, as disclosed by the school’s management.

The school officials also didn’t inform if anyone has been arrested but it stated that the police is assisting in patrolling on and around the campus to restore normalcy and fetch for the perpetrators of the crime.

”Friday classes have been cancelled, the school is on lockdown,” the school management said.

The incident comes just days after an 18-year-old shooter killed eight people in British Columbia in another school attack.