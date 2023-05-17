Gunmen kill two US embassy staff, two policemen in Anambra

No fewer than four persons including two United States (US) staff have been confirmed dead during an attack by gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra State.

The two other victims killed in Ogbaru Local Government by the gunmen were policemen under the Department of Operations and deployed to the embassy for security.

Aside from that, the gunmen abducted two Policemen and the driver of the second vehicle before leaving the scene to avoid been overpowered by the reinforce team.

Although, none of the United States citizen on the convoy was killed or abducted by the gunmen who attacked the team at about 3:30 pm in the state.

The casualties’ figure has been confirmed by the US National Security Council Spokesperson, John Francis Kirby, and his counterpart from Anambra Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, yesterday.

It was learnt that the convoy of the embassy officials, who were on humanitarian mission, came under attack while passing through the area and eorts by the PMF personnel to repel the attacks could not yield any positive result.

Ikenga, in a statement made available to newsmen, faulted the US embassy for embarking on the trip without contacting the command on security report.

According to him, The Joint Security Forces have embarked on a rescue/recovery operation in Ogbaru LGA, following an attack on a convoy of staff of U S Consulate today 16/5/2023 by 3:30 pm along Atani, Osamale road.

“The hoodlums murdered two of the PMF operatives, and two staff of the Consulate, and set their bodies ablaze and their vehicles.

“Also, the arsonist/murderers on sighting the responding joint security forces abducted two Police operatives, the driver of the second vehicle and took to their heels. No U S citizen was in the convoy.



“The Command, while reacting to the situation regrets that a convoy of such or any related will enter the state without recourse to the police in the area or any security agency, assured that the battle against the insurgents in the State is focused and it will remain sustained until such a time security stability is fully restored”.

Meanwhile, the US mission Nigeria disagreed with Ikenga on not contacting the Command, saying the security of our personnel is always paramount, and we take extensive precautions when organizing trips to the field.

The mission, however, stated that it was collaborating with Nigerian security operatives to ensure the abducted sta were rescued and perpetrators arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“We confirm there was an incident on May 16 in Anambra state. U.S. Mission Nigeria personnel are working with Nigerian security services to investigate. We have no further comment at this time,” a source at the US Mission added.

