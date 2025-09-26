Gunmen kill two teenage students in Brazil school

Two teenage students of ages 16 and 17 have died following a gruesome attack by a yet to be identified group of gunmen on a school in northeast Brazil.

The armed men, who invaded the institution in motorcycles, were said to have opened fire on the parking lot of the school where the young dead casualties were sitting, the act further leading to three other teens wounded and needing medical attention.

The authorities disclosed that one of the injured victims, a 16-year-old boy, is a known suspect facing charges of homicide, robbery and illegal possession of a firearm.

The Brazilian government made a statement on the incident which happened in Sobral, Ceara state on Thursday. It reads, ”The suspects fired the gunshots from the school sidewalk, hitting the victims in the school’s parking lot.

”During the incident, a certain amount of drugs, a precision scale and packaging were seized from one of the victims,”

Ceará Governor, Elmano de Freitas disclosed that efforts are in progress to apprehend the gunmen. He added, ”It is time to unite and work together to preserve schools as sacred of places of peace and welcome.”