Gunmen kill two taskforce officers in Benue

Two operatives of the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF) have been gunned down by unidentified assailants during an attack along the Otukpo–Ohimini axis of Benue State.

The deceased officers have been identified as Akpan Ogbole, an inspector with the Nigeria Police Force, and Abechi Oche of the Nigeria Forest and Hunters Services.

According to sources, the duo sustained gunshot wounds during a crossfire with the attackers and were rushed to Otukpo General Hospital. Both men later succumbed to their injuries at the medical facility, where they had been taken by residents following the attack.

Confirming the incident, the Benue State Police Command stated that the assailants escaped with one AK-47 rifle and a pump-action gun taken from the officers.

“We lost two brave men in the line of duty. The command will not rest until those behind this act are brought to justice,” a senior joint task officer, who requested anonymity, told reporters.

The bodies of the slain officers have since been deposited at the Otukpo General Hospital mortuary, while tactical teams have been deployed to the area.

The source further disclosed that the Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations) is personally leading the operation to flush out criminal elements within the region.

Meanwhile, the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has launched a full-scale investigation to uncover the motive behind the attack and identify the perpetrators.

“This is a direct attack on state security, and we’re treating it as such,” another security source added. “Our teams are already combing the area, and we have leads that will soon yield results.”